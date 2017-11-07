PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a fire at an animal foster home in Florida left 11 cats dead.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that the fire occurred Sunday morning.
Animal Allies posted on Facebook that the cat house was severely damaged.
The Pensacola Fire Department responded to the fire. Rescue workers found and relocated eight of the cats. One cat was revived in the emergency room, and another was reported missing.
No humans were in the house at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately reported.
___
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com