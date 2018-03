BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s U.S. senators say the federal Education Department has awarded two grants to build new elementary schools serving the Standing Rock and Spirit Lake Sioux communities.

The Solen School District is getting $5.3 million for a new school at Cannon Ball, and the Oberon School District is getting $4.7 million for a new school in that town.

Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp say the existing schools were built decades ago and are in poor condition.