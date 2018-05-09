MATOAKA, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia town of Matoaka has voted to end its status as an incorporated municipality.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports nearly two dozen of the town’s about 220 residents voted for the dissolution Tuesday. Three people voted to keep the incorporated status. Matoaka was first chartered as a town in 1912.

Mayor Marsha Howell and several other town council members began working to dissolve the incorporation in January. The town council also voted that month to end the incorporation and turn the water system over to the West Virginia American Water Company. The mayor says she’s sad to see it the town’s status end this way, but that “you can’t run a town if you don’t have any finances.”

___

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com