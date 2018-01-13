MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fire officials say a 104-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Tennessee.

The Memphis Fire Department said the woman was found unresponsive in the kitchen of a home that caught fire Friday. She died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the one-story, wood-frame home had a working smoke alarm. Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen wall area of the Memphis home.

The woman’s name has not been released.