GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials say they found hundreds of code violations at a North Carolina apartment complex where five children died in a fire earlier this month.

Most of the violations were minor. But the News & Record of Greensboro reports inspectors found a leaking sewer line, malfunctioning faucets and an electrical problem that could have immediately condemned the units in the Greensboro apartments.

Authorities say a pot left on the stove caused the May 12 fire that killed five children ranging in age from 18 months to 9 years-old. After the deaths, residents asked for the city to inspect the 42-unit property.

Inspectors found at least five violations in each apartment and officials say they are compiling a report to give to the property owners.

