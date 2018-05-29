MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Officials estimate more than 100,000 gallons (378,000 liters) of sewer water have spilled near the South Carolina coast.

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea told news outlets that a 24-inch (60-centimeter) sewer line broke Monday morning. Kruea said the pipe is around 30 or 40 years old.

He said the pipe walls had become thin through corrosion and that heavier-than-normal volume may have caused the pipe to break.

Kruea said most of the water was contained and collected.

Water quality was being tested at several areas, including a drainage basin and in the ocean.