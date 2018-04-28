FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Maybe they’ll spike their mats in the end zone.

About 1,000 yoga practitioners will gather in Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, for an event to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital Wellness Program.

Organizers say Sunday morning’s 8th annual Yoga Reaches Out rally is intended “to harness the incredible power of community to help Boston Children’s Hospital families and patients.”

Participants will roll out their mats on the field and go through key yoga poses together.

They’ll also hear from Shiva Rea, the founder of Prana Vinyasa, and other presenters.