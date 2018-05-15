WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A reward of $1,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing one horse and injuring another horse in North Carolina last weekend.

Cindy Sutton with Fur-Ever Friends of NC told media outlets the group is offering the reward for the shooting Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Police investigating reports of speeding in a restricted greenway next to a pasture found the horses.

A female horse named Jelly died at the scene; a horse named Dixie was hurt but is expected to recover.

Officials say surveillance photos showed at least three vehicles entered the greenway Saturday morning where only bicycles and pedestrians are supposed to go. At least one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen last week.

No arrests have been made.