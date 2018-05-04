MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware charter school has had 100 percent of its seniors accepted into college.

The MOT Charter High School in Middletown celebrated the achievement of its 111 seniors on Thursday at a school assembly. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the class of 2018 is also the school’s first graduating class. The school expanded its kindergarten through eighth grade model in 2014 to include high school.

The seniors have been accepted to more than 119 different colleges and universities around the nation, with two going to Ivy League university Cornell. At least one student has chosen to attend a college in each corner of the country, including Washington, California, Maine and Florida.

