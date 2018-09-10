IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — More than 100 fatal accidents occurred on Idaho’s roadways between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Megan Stark, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Transportation Department, tells the Post Register on Friday that 100 traffic-related-deaths were reported during the so-called “100 Deadliest Days.”

Last year, 90 fatal accidents were recorded during the same time period.

Idaho State Police Lt. Chris Weadick says people tend to drive faster during summer hours. Distracted and impaired driving are also factors to the spike in deaths.

Weadlick says despite winter’s harsher weather conditions, fewer fatalities are reported during the colder months.

