VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say 10 northern Indiana middle school students are suspected of breaking into three elementary schools that were being renovated, causing about $10,000 in damages.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports juvenile charges are being pursued against the Valparaiso students.

Valparaiso police Sgt. Mike Grennes says the break-ins occurred over several months, beginning with the discovery of vandalism Sept. 10 at Memorial Elementary School. Damage was found Nov. 20 at Central Elementary School and Nov. 27 at Northview Elementary School.

Police believe the students got into the buildings in part through boarded-up construction areas. Grennes says they sprayed a fire extinguisher, broke windows and damaged ductwork, pipes and doors. Charges being pursued range from trespassing to criminal mischief.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com