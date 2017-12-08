VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say 10 northern Indiana middle school students are suspected of breaking into three elementary schools that were being renovated, causing about $10,000 in damages.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports juvenile charges are being pursued against the Valparaiso students.
Valparaiso police Sgt. Mike Grennes says the break-ins occurred over several months, beginning with the discovery of vandalism Sept. 10 at Memorial Elementary School. Damage was found Nov. 20 at Central Elementary School and Nov. 27 at Northview Elementary School.
Police believe the students got into the buildings in part through boarded-up construction areas. Grennes says they sprayed a fire extinguisher, broke windows and damaged ductwork, pipes and doors. Charges being pursued range from trespassing to criminal mischief.
Most Read Stories
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Goodbye to Seattle's 'Sandwich Nazi': Bakeman's is closing
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com