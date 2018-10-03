BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Georgia will one day join the alliance, 10 years after the military organization first promised the former Soviet Republic it would become a member.
After chairing talks in Brussels on Wednesday between Georgian and NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg said that “NATO’s door remains open.”
He called on Russia to end its recognition of breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia “and to withdraw its forces from these regions of Georgia.”
Stoltenberg said the allies “encourage Georgia to continue along the path of reform.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Trump engaged in suspect tax schemes as he reaped riches from father
- Here are the 5 senators who will decide fate of Kavanaugh, Supreme Court VIEW
Russian forces entered Georgia in August 2008, a few months after NATO leaders first promised the country it would join, along with Ukraine.
Russia’s prime minister warned in July that any attempt by NATO to incorporate Georgia could trigger a “horrible” new conflict.