DENVER (AP) — A man accused of crashing into a Denver school bus, injuring several students, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office say 46-year-old Louis Ortiz was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to vehicular eluding, child abuse and eight counts of third-degree assault.

Police say that on April 13, they saw Ortiz driving an SUV that had eluded them a couple of weeks earlier. Ortiz ran a stop sign and slammed into the bus. A passenger in the SUV also was injured.

Ortiz was sentenced to six years in prison for eluding, 10 years for child abuse and two years for each of the assault convictions. The sentences will run concurrently.