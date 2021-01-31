WASHINGTON – Ten Republican senators announced plans Sunday to release a covid relief package that could serve as a bipartisan alternative to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan, and requested a meeting with the president to discuss it.

The senators, led by Susan Collins, R-Maine, said they would release details of the package on Monday. In a letter to Biden they said they were offering their proposal in recognition of the president’s “calls for unity.”

“We want to work in good faith with you and your administration to meet the health, economic and societal challenges of the covid crisis,” they wrote.

Their move comes as Democrats prepare to move forward on Monday to set up a partisan path forward for Biden’s relief bill, which Republicans have dismissed as overly costly given some $4 trillion Congress has already committed to fighting the pandemic.

Because the Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, it is significant that Republicans assembled 10 lawmakers to get behind the proposal. That means that, if Democrats were to join them, they could reach the 60-vote threshold necessary to pass legislation under regular Senate procedures.

Democrats have been planning to skirt the 60-vote requirement using special budget rules that would allow the Biden package to pass with a simple majority vote. Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes.

The GOP proposal is expected to have a significantly smaller price tag than Biden’s package, and jettison certain elements that have drawn Republican opposition, such as increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. But it mirrors Biden’s call for $160 billion for vaccines, testing and the health care system, and also includes more targeted relief for needy Americans than what Biden proposed, the senators involved said in a news release.

Multiple GOP senators have criticized Biden’s plans for a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, since in some cases some of the money could go to families making $300,000 a year or more. Republicans say the checks need to be more targeted to Americans most in need.

The signers of the letter include the eight Republican senators who are part of a bipartisan group that has conferred with Biden administration officials about the relief bill. In addition to Collins, these are Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, Rob Portman of Ohio, Todd Young of Indiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Jerry Moran of Kansas. Also signing are Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

A White House spokesman had no immediate response.