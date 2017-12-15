KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten people are facing federal indictment in a $5.4 million methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Larson of Missouri’s Western District announced the indictments Friday. The suspects range in age from 25 to 65 and live mostly in the Kansas City area.
The indictment alleges that more than 321 kilograms of meth were distributed from Jan. 1, 2015, through Nov. 16 of this year.
One of the suspects allegedly told investigators that she distributed about 200 pounds of meth per month during some of the months prior to her arrest.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
Seven of the suspects are from Missouri, two from Kansas, and the address for one is unknown.