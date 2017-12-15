KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten people are facing federal indictment in a $5.4 million methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Larson of Missouri’s Western District announced the indictments Friday. The suspects range in age from 25 to 65 and live mostly in the Kansas City area.

The indictment alleges that more than 321 kilograms of meth were distributed from Jan. 1, 2015, through Nov. 16 of this year.

One of the suspects allegedly told investigators that she distributed about 200 pounds of meth per month during some of the months prior to her arrest.

Seven of the suspects are from Missouri, two from Kansas, and the address for one is unknown.