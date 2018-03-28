SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An organization says 10 million Floridians have signed up to donate organs and tissues through its donor registry.
Donate Life Florida says Florida’s registry is the third largest in the nation.
Ninety-five percent of the state’s donors have come through the state’s tax collectors and Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, where residents completing driver license transactions can sign up.
The registry was established in 1997, and the organization says it’s contributed to nearly 37,000 life-saving transplant surgeries in the state.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Executive Director Christopher Carroll says more donors are needed, with roughly 115,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list.