MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — A bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan fell into a ravine Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, a government official said.

At least 36 people were also injured in the accident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Arif Javed, a deputy commissioner. It happened following an overnight rain.

Javed said authorities transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. He said authorities were investigating to determine what exactly caused the accident.

Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan. Javed said the Pakistani and Chinese construction workers were on their way to the project site when the accident happened.

Such road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on damaged roads, particularly in the mountainous terrain in the north.