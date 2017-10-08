GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people have been killed in northeastern Congo by Ugandan rebels belonging to the group known as ADF.
Local administrator Amisi Kalonda said the violence took place overnight about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the town of Beni.
Military spokesman Capt. Mak Hazukay Mongba said there was an operation in the area as part of efforts to neutralize the rebel group but he declined to give a death toll.
Human Rights Watch says that ADF rebels have killed about 1,000 people in the Beni region over the last three years. The Congolese army has captured dozens of rebels including a dozen who were sentenced to death.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
However, local human rights groups expressed frustration Sunday that ADF continues to mount attacks in the region.