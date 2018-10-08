LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been injured at a Hollywood rap event after a possible stampede.
It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday outside the Hollywood & Highland shopping center, where the rapper Phora was holding a meet and greet in a shoe store.
KABC-TV says when Phora stepped outside, he was engulfed by fans, some of whom had been standing for hours. Police called it a stampede. Fans said there was only pushing and shoving but some people hyperventilated and passed out.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 10 teenagers and young adults were treated for illness or injury from a crowd surge. Eight were taken to hospitals. None of the problems are life-threatening.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
- Hillary and Bill Clinton to go on tour this year
- Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
Phora apologized to the fans and said he hoped nobody was seriously hurt.
Police cleared the crowd. No arrests were made.