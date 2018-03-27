NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been arrested in a Westchester County loan-sharking and gambling operation allegedly controlled by the Luchesse (loo-CHAY’-zee) crime family.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the arrests on Tuesday, saying investigators identified over 47 loan-shark victims who were “preyed on” by the suspects.

Scheiderman says the victims were charged weekly loan rates averaging over 200 percent per year. He says they made payments directly to the defendants or by dropping off cash at two New Rochelle restaurants.

Schneiderman says investigators used wiretaps, hidden cameras and undercover officers in the long-term investigation.

The suspects, mostly from Westchester County, were arrested on usury and promoting gambling charges.