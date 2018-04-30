JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations said Monday that 10 aid workers have been released after being abducted in South Sudan almost a week ago.

Three U.N. staff and seven aid workers, all South Sudanese nationals, went missing last week when their convoy traveling in Central Equatoria province was hijacked.

The aid workers, employed by a variety of organizations including the South Sudanese Development Organization, ACROSS, Plan International and Action Africa Help, were flown back to Juba by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This is the second kidnapping of aid workers in less than a month. Seven aid workers were abducted earlier this month and later released in the same area.

At least 100 aid workers have been killed since the start of South Sudan’s five-year civil.