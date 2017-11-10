MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old child has been fatally shot in Tennessee.
According to local news media, Memphis police said in a statement that the child was shot Friday morning at an apartment complex in the city.
Police who responded to the shooting blocked streets around the city to get the child to the hospital, but the child was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released other details, including the circumstances around the shooting or the gender of the child.
The Commercial Appeals reports 13 juveniles have been killed in Memphis so far this year.