MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Maplewood police say they’re investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Initial findings indicate Andrew Her was believed to be inside a home when family members shifted parking places Sunday about 9:30 p.m. Police say the boy had wandered outside and was accidentally struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Cmdr. Dave Kvam says the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and was not believed to be under the influence of anything.