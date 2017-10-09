WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a trench collapse in western Michigan has left one worker dead and one rescued.

Wyoming Fire Chief Chuck Lark said firefighters were called about 2 p.m. Monday to a residence where the collapse occurred. He tells The Grand Rapids Press that when they arrived, one man was waist-deep in dirt, rescued and transported to a hospital while the other was completely covered. First responders were working Monday afternoon to recover the body.

Lark said it appeared the workers were digging a sewer line as deep as 20 feet from a home.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to the scene south of Grand Rapids.

