LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person had minor injuries in an explosion that was possibly the result of natural gas at a restaurant in Hollywood.
The explosion happened at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill, a first-floor restaurant that’s in a six-story apartment building.
The blast blew out windows and sent glass and debris on to surrounding sidewalks.
The Los Angeles Fire Department says a woman who wasn’t wearing adequate shoes had cuts to her feet, but did not need to be hospitalized.
Authorities are examining the restaurant and the rest of the building.
A preliminary investigation suggested that natural gas caused the blast, but it remains under investigation.