RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a fire broke out at a North Carolina television station.

Local media outlets report the fire at WRAL-TV started Friday night on the second floor of the station’s building west of downtown Raleigh.

The studios were evacuated for about two hours, and officials say the fire was contained in less than an hour.

The station says engineering crewmember Chris Cormier was treated for smoke inhalation and later released. No other injuries were reported, and station officials say they were back in the building just after 9 p.m., in time to produce evening newscasts.