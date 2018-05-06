EDGEMONT, S.D. (AP) — One teenager was killed and four others injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed in southwestern South Dakota.
Authorities say the 2000 Subaru Outback was heading west on U.S. Highway 18 when it went off the road and rolled east of Edgemont early Sunday.
The 18-year-old man who was driving died at the scene. All four teenage passengers — two boys and two girls — suffered minor injuries. Two were taken to a hospital and the other two were released to their parents.
No one was wearing seat belts.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating.