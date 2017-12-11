CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting near a high school on the city’s West Side that left one teenager dead and another wounded.
Deputy Chief Kevin Navarro says the two were apparently walking to school at about 9 a.m. on Monday when someone opened fire. Police say the 18-year-old died near a corner bus stop and the 17-year-old who was shot in the leg ran into the school.
Police say no arrests have been made. They say detectives are reviewing surveillance video.
Both teens were students at the Youth Connection Charter School West. It’s a charter school that offers a second chance to students who have previously dropped out of school. A person who answered the phone at the school declined to comment.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground