CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting near a high school on the city’s West Side that left one teenager dead and another wounded.

Deputy Chief Kevin Navarro says the two were apparently walking to school at about 9 a.m. on Monday when someone opened fire. Police say the 18-year-old died near a corner bus stop and the 17-year-old who was shot in the leg ran into the school.

Police say no arrests have been made. They say detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

Both teens were students at the Youth Connection Charter School West. It’s a charter school that offers a second chance to students who have previously dropped out of school. A person who answered the phone at the school declined to comment.