DANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teen has been charged in a wreck that killed his teen passenger.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that 19-year-old Dylan Levi Price has been charged with driving under the influence causing death in connection with the Sunday crash. Boone County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Chad Barker said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. on the former Holbert Mining property.
The victim was a 17-year-old Scott High School male student who has not been identified.
Barker said in a news release that Price was charged with a DUI in 2017, but that case was still pending in Logan County.
Price is being held on $100,000 bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.