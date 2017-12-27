JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — One man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Joplin, and police continue searching for a second suspect.

The Joplin Globe reports that 27-year-old Moses Ramsey was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a shooting on Sunday that killed 47-year-old Sean Harris.

Harris was found shot at an apartment complex and died at a hospital.

Another man arrived at a hospital around the same time in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher says Ramsey is accused of encouraging 47-year-old Artilius Jordan to shoot Harris because they believed Harris was having a relationship with Jordan’s girlfriend.

Jordan is at large but is charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com