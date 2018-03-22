COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One state agency in South Carolina is getting an early start on Bring Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the South Carolina Department of Insurance announced this week it will allow new parents to bring their infants to work.

Insurance Department Director Ray Farmer says the program should help retain employees. His is the first state agency in South Carolina to try the idea.

Farmer says the program should help mother and baby bond. He says it will continue as long as it’s not disruptive to agency work.

Farmer’s agency has fewer than 100 employees, so he doesn’t expect to have more than one or two babies at a time. The department has set aside a “quiet room” for parents and child.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com