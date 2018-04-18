BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a road rage incident on an Interstate 95 ramp has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Alvaro Feola tells news outlets that the preliminary investigation shows the victim was struck intentionally by a vehicle that then fled the scene early Wednesday. The incident occurred near Boynton Beach and led authorities to shut down the ramps leading to and from the interstate.

The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center in Palm Beach County. Authorities are still searching for the vehicle that fled the area.

Feola didn’t say what caused the incident. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

No further details were immediately available.