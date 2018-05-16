WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one boater remains missing after a boat carrying two men capsized in Virginia.

News outlets cite a release from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission that says two men were sent into the York River on Tuesday afternoon near Croaker Landing. The men were able to yell for help, and one man was rescued, but the other went underwater and did not resurface.

The man who was rescued was wearing a life jacket and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The 68-year-old missing man was not wearing a life jacket.

Marine police pulled the 14-foot aluminum boat from Dillon, South Carolina, to the landing ramp several hours later.

Crews are still searching. No identities have been released.