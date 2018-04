MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in western Mexico said Monday that one policeman and eight gunmen are dead following a shootout in the state of Jalisco.

The state prosecutor’s office said the police officers were patrolling the town of Jalostotitlan when assailants opened fire on them from several vehicles. Following the gunfight, the dead gunmen were found inside pickup trucks and SUVs or on the ground around them.

Three police officers were wounded in the shootout late Sunday.

The Jalisco drug cartel is active in the area.

Also Monday, authorities in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said an eighth person — an inmate — has died as a result of a weekend prison riot.

Six police officers died Sunday from smoke inhalation after prisoners started a fire while resisting an effort to transfer dangerous inmates out of the La Toma prison.

A seventh person died but it was unclear if he was an inmate or prison guard.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes said four “highly dangerous” inmates had been helping run criminal networks in the area around the La Toma prison in the town of Amatlan de los Reyes, so officials had decided to transfer them to a maximum-security federal prison.

Yunes did not name the criminal gang involved, but the area was long dominated by Zetas cartel.

When local police, in support of state police, went into the prison to get the four inmates for transfer, they were apparently ambushed by prisoners, who blocked their escape and lit a fire that suffocated six officers, the governor said.