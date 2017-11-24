MIDDLESEX, N.C. (AP) — Police say one person is unaccounted for after an explosion at a North Carolina plant.
Authorities in Nash County told local media outlets that a fire tank exploded at Pennco, Inc., on U.S. Highway 264 in Middlesex on Friday. The fire marshal said two people were on duty at the time of the explosion.
Middlesex is 33 miles (53 kilometers) east of Raleigh.
Pennco manufactures wastewater treatment chemicals. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.
WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports the explosion could be heard and felt in nearby communities.