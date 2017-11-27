Share story

By
The Associated Press

KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in South Carolina.

Keith Wilson with Lancaster County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management told local media outlets that the fire was reported in Kershaw around 9 a.m. Monday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Sheriff’s spokesman Doug Barfield says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

