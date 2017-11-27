KERSHAW, S.C. (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in South Carolina.
Keith Wilson with Lancaster County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management told local media outlets that the fire was reported in Kershaw around 9 a.m. Monday.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Sheriff’s spokesman Doug Barfield says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
No other details were immediately available.