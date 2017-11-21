JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead after a house fire in suburban St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that the fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Jennings. Riverview Fire District Chief Keith Goldstein says the homeowner arrived and discovered that his roommate was missing. A 47-year-old man’s body then was found underneath debris in the kitchen, where it’s believed that the fire started.

Melted smoke detectors were found in the home, though officials say it’s unclear if they were working at the time of the fire. Goldstein says St. Louis County Police’s Metro Bomb and Arson Squad is investigating.