WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — One person has died in a fire that burned an apartment at a home near the North Carolina coast.
The StarNews of Wilmington reported that Battalion Chief D.E. Grafius said crews were called to a home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A man who called 911 said the fire broke out in a back apartment at his home.
Grafius said smoke was coming from the apartment when they arrived.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and found a dead man in the apartment. His name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s office, State Bureau of Investigation and the Wilmington Police Department.
Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com