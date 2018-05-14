IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho Falls man died Saturday night following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies say 40-year-old Matthew R. Steele, who was driving the ATV, died of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Steele and an adult passenger were traveling at a high rate of speed when the ATV left the road and went down an 11-foot embankment.

The passenger was able to jump free of the ATV and was uninjured, but Steele wasn’t able to get free of the vehicle before it hit the bottom of the embankment.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a helmet.