CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (AP) — Lakes Area police say one person has died after two trailer homes caught fire in Chisago City.

The fire at the Berglund Trailer Court was reported about 2 a.m. Thursday. First responders found one trailer completely engulfed in flames and the other was partially involved.

Authorities say the one person was found dead in the first trailer. A resident of the second trailer escaped the fire without injury. Police say the homes are a total loss.

Firefighters from Lindstrom, Wyoming and Center City also responded to the fire.