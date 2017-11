GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and four people have been injured in a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday near the Greenwood exit. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound vehicle crossed into westbound traffic and struck a vehicle, and the two were then struck by another westbound vehicle.

The names of those involved have not been released.