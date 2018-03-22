SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a hotel fire in Sioux Falls that injured a person.
Firefighters responded to the Nites Inn about 3:45 a.m. Thursday and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.
Everyone inside the hotel got out, but authorities say one person was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. The person’s condition wasn’t known.
Fire damage was contained to one room and a part of the hotel’s roof, but several other rooms suffered smoke damage.
