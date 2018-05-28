HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Connecticut shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden shortly before midnight Saturday.
A 28-year-old man was found shot in the leg in a parking lot, and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
No arrests have been made, and the victim’s identity has not been released.
Hamden police continue to investigate the shooting, and describe the victim as “uncooperative.”