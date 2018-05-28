MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A person has been transported to a hospital in Connecticut with serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle.
An unidentified pedestrian was struck during a hit-and-run collision in Milford Sunday night and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Police are searching for the driver of the car, who fled the scene at Pond Point Avenue near Pauline Street.
An investigation is ongoing.
