DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire that damaged an apartment building on the southwest side of Des Moines.
Firetrucks were dispatched a little after 1 p.m. Sunday. Station KCCI reports that arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the third floor of the Wakonda West Apartments and fire and smoke blowing out of the front of the building.
One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been released.
The fire cause is being investigated.
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com