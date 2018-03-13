SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One person is hospitalized after an apartment fire in Sioux Falls.

The fire department says the blaze broke out in a third-floor unit shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. The building was evacuated.

Firefighters who entered the apartment where the fire started found a person inside in need of help. The person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. No one else was hurt.

The building’s sprinkler system contained the fire to the room of origin. But other parts of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.