FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty firefighter tried to enter a burning mobile home in New Hampshire, but flames and heavy smoke pushed him back out. They later found one person had died.

WMUR-TV reports the victim’s identity was not released Wednesday in the Farmington fire. It was reported at about 6:15 a.m. on Route 11. Fire Chief James Reinert said an off-duty firefighter arrived and tried to enter, but flames and heavy smoke pushed him back out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. State police detectives and investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene.

The body was discovered in the rear of the trailer in what’s believed to have been the bedroom.

