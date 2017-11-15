BRYANS ROAD, Md. (AP) — Investigators say a person was found dead in a mobile home fire in southern Maryland.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a statement that the fire was reported by a passer-by early Wednesday in Bryans Road in Charles County. Authorities say calls made to 911 reported a person might have been trapped in the blaze.
Firefighters found the victim dead inside the trailer. Investigators don’t know if the mobile home had working smoke alarms.
The victim’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
