ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been found dead after a St. Joseph fire.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the fire started Tuesday night in a duplex in the northern part of the city. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.
Battalion Chief Dave Richey says the fire didn’t cause heavy damage to the structure and was mostly contained to a couple of rooms. The cause of the fire and the circumstances of the death are under investigation.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com