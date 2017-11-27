MILLVILLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire in a house trailer in Delaware after a person was found dead in the structure.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a press release that the fire was reported Monday afternoon in Millville. Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing the trailer.

A person was found dead in the trailer. The body was taken to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The fire marshal’s office say damage is estimated at $10,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.